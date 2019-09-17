Tropical Depression Forms Over The Central Tropical Atlantic

Discussion

At 1100 a.m. AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Ten was located near latitude 12.9 north, longitude 44.9 west. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h). A west-northwestward motion at a somewhat faster forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the system will approach the northern Leeward Islands Thursday night or Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today. The system is forecast become a hurricane by the time it approaches the northern leeward island.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).