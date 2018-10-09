Another Tropical Depression Forms Over the East Atlantic, No Threat to Land

Discussion

At 600 a.m. AST (1000 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Fifteen was located near latitude 10.3 north, longitude 29.7 west. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h). A turn to the northwest is expected tonight and that general motion should continue on Wednesday and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the system is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).