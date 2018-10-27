Oscar Turns Toward The West And Continues To Strengthen

Discussion

At 1100 a.m. AST (1500 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Oscar was located near latitude 27.3 north, longitude 48.4 west. The storm is moving toward the west near 13 mph (20 km/h). A turn toward the west-southwest is anticipated later today, followed by a turn back toward the west on Sunday. Oscar is forecast to begin moving toward the north and then the northeast by early next week.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected, and Oscar could become a hurricane after transitioning to a tropical storm later this weekend or early next week.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 195 miles (315 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb (29.39 inches).