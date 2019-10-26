Small Tropical Storm Forms In The Northeast Atlantic

Tropical Storm
Wind
Pressure
45 mph
29.24
Heading
Coordinates
ESE at 10 mph
32.2W, 35.8N
Discussion
At 500 p.m. AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Pablo was located near latitude 35.8 north, longitude 32.2 west. Pablo is moving toward the east-southeast near 10 mph (17 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue tonight, followed by a gradual turn toward the northeast and an increase in forward speed. On this track, the small core of Pablo will pass near or over the Azores this weekend.
Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. No significant change in strength is anticipated, and Pablo is expected to become an extratropical cyclone in a couple of days to the northeast of the Azores.
Pablo is a very small cyclone and its tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 990 mb (29.24 inches).
Satellite
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal tropical cyclone watches or warnings in effect.
Models
Land Hazards
Since Pablo is embedded within a large extratropical low, which itself is forecast to bring strong winds to the Azores, the portuguese institute for the sea and atmosphere (ipma) has included the effects of this small cyclone in their products. Those products already account for the strong winds and high waves.