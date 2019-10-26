Small Tropical Storm Forms In The Northeast Atlantic

Discussion

At 500 p.m. AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Pablo was located near latitude 35.8 north, longitude 32.2 west. Pablo is moving toward the east-southeast near 10 mph (17 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue tonight, followed by a gradual turn toward the northeast and an increase in forward speed. On this track, the small core of Pablo will pass near or over the Azores this weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. No significant change in strength is anticipated, and Pablo is expected to become an extratropical cyclone in a couple of days to the northeast of the Azores.

Pablo is a very small cyclone and its tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 990 mb (29.24 inches).