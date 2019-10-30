Subtropical Storm Rebekah Forms Over The North Atlantic

Discussion

At 500 p.m. AST (2100 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Rebekah was located near latitude 38.3 north, longitude 40.7 west. Rebekah is moving toward the east near 13 mph (20 km/h) and is forecast to turn toward the east-northeast tonight. A turn back toward the east and east-southeast is anticipated on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is anticipated for the next day or so. Gradual weakening is anticipated thereafter, and Rebekah is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone on Friday.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb (29.15 inches).