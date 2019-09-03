Tropical Cyclone Expected To Form Later Today Over The Southwestern Gulf Of Mexico

Potential Tropical Cyclone
Wind
Pressure
35 mph
29.71
Heading
Coordinates
W at 7 mph
94.3W, 23.5N
Discussion
At 400 a.m. CDT (0900 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 23.5 north, longitude 94.3 west. The system is moving toward the west near 7 mph (11 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue today. A motion toward the west or west-northwest is forecast on Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical cyclone later today and become a tropical storm by tonight.
Shower and thunderstorm activity has been steadily increasing in coverage and organization this morning, and the low is likely to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm later today or tonight. * formation chance through 48 hours, high, 100 percent * formation chance through 5 days, high, 100 percent
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).
Satellite
Watches and Warnings
Changes with this advisory:
The government of Mexico has issued a tropical storm warning from la pesca northward to barra el mezquital.
Summary of watches and warnings in effect:
A tropical storm warning is in effect for, * la pesca to barra el mezquital
A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.
Models
Land Hazards
Wind: tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area by Wednesday evening, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous.
Rainfall: rainfall totals of 6 to 12 inches with isolated amounts of 15 inches will be likely over portions of northeastern Mexico, especially in mountainous terrain.