Hurricane

New Tropical Depression Forms In The Eastern Tropical Atlantic

Tropical Depression

Tropical Depression

585 miles WNW of The Cabo Verde Islands

Wind

Pressure

35 mph

29.71

Heading

Coordinates

NW at 8 mph

32.3W, 19.0N

Discussion

At 500 p.m. AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eight was located near latitude 19.0 north, longitude 32.3 west. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this general motion with some increase in forward speed is anticipated during the next few days

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm on Wednesday, although it is not anticipated to become a hurricane during the work week.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

Satellite

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Models

Land Hazards

None