Tropical depression becomes Tropical Storm Beryl

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Tropical Storm Beryl formed Thursday afternoon, just hours after the second tropical depression of the 2018 hurricane season developed far out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Beryl was located between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the system had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west at 16 mph.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center said the storm was expected to dissipate east of the Lesser Antilles sometime during the weekend.

"It's not really posing a great threat to anybody -- maybe a few ships out at sea," Local 10 News meteorologist John Gerard said.

No watches or warnings have been issued.

Be sure to download the Local 10 Hurricane Survival Guide to keep you safe before, during and after a storm.

Remember to stay up to date on the all the latest storm news by downloading the Max Tracker app for iOS and ANDROID.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.