Tropical Storm Gordon brings heavy rain, winds to South Florida

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Gordon brought heavy rain and winds to South Florida on the Labor Day holiday.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Gordon was located about 60 miles west northwest of Key Largo with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright was in Homestead Monday as conditions only got worse throughout the morning.

Wright said some roadways were partially flooded as the rain came down hard in the area.

The winds were also gusty enough to shake traffic lights in the area of Southeast Eighth Street.

The rainy weather was also bad for business in places like Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, where stores were open but tourists and locals were not coming out for the most part.

Local 10 News reporter Amy Viteri was in the area Monday just ahead of the usual lunchtime crowd as only a few people could be seen going into businesses.

Meanwhile, Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly was in Hallandale Beach as the beaches were clear of people due to the stormy weather and rough surf.

Kelly said the wind was also picking up Monday morning as he was on the beach, about a block east of Ocean Drive.

Later in the morning, police were forced to block off the area of A1A and Holiday Drive in Fort Lauderdale due to downed power lines.

Drivers are asked to remain in doors if possible until the storm system fully passes.

Periods of heavy rain are expected to continue through late Monday afternoon, bring flooding and gusty winds. National Weather Service forecasters said isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Due to the poor weather, Zoo Miami and Jungle Island announced they would be closed Monday. The Miami Marlins game vs. Philadelphia is scheduled to still be played starting at 1:10 p.m. with the roof closed at Marlins Park.

As of Monday morning, about 1,500 Florida Power & Light customers were without power in Broward County and about 3,000 were without power in Miami-Dade County.



