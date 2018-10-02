Tropical Storm Leslie slowly organizing; no other systems expected to develop

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Tropical Storm Leslie is continuing to slowly organize as it drifts around well east of Bermuda in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. The storm is forecast to reach hurricane strength in the next couple days.

Eventually, Leslie will move away in the direction of Europe.

The threat of dangerous surf and rip currents on the U.S. southeast coast and especially the north-facing sides of the Caribbean islands will continue all week.

Somewhat drier air is still due in South Florida midweek, pulled down on the west side of Leslie.

No other systems are expected to develop in the tropics this workweek. In October, however, we always keep an eye on the western Caribbean. Some models show low pressure developing in that area over the weekend or next week.

Tropical Depression Rosa has come ashore in Baja, California. The tropical moisture will add to the heavy rain that has already been falling in the desert southwest -- especially in Arizona. Flooding is a major threat.

