Tropical Storm Michael strengthens, threatening Florida Panhandle

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Tropical Storm Michael has strengthened dramatically. It is just heading into the Gulf of Mexico between Cancun and western Cuba and is expected to move north across the Gulf over the next two days.

Michael is a major threat to the Florida Panhandle and the west coast of Florida down to Tampa Bay. Everyone in that area should be on high alert.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph Monday morning and was moving north at 7 mph.

Michael is being steered by a jet-stream dip to the west and high pressure to the east. The flow between those two systems will direct Michael initially to the north and then the northeast. Exactly when the right turn will occur, and how hard the turn remains the open question.

It is important to note that there will be significant effects outside the cone. Storm surge will affect a large area to the right of where the center comes ashore, possibly including the Tampa Bay area, depending on the final track. The Florida Gulf Coast is always very vulnerable to storm surge flooding, but the tides are also unusually high in October for astronomical reasons. Everyone near the water needs to stay informed about their local forecast.

The weather is expected to deteriorate on the northern Gulf coast as early as Tuesday night with the center arriving on Wednesday or early Thursday. Therefore, Tuesday is the last full day to prepare in the threat zone.

The National Hurricane Center is now estimating that Michael will be a high-end Category 2 at landfall. However, there are indications for and against even more strengthening. The upper winds will be somewhat hostile Monday, although Michael is strengthening in spite of the hostile conditions. But the conditions are forecast to become more favorable for strengthening tomorrow into Wednesday. Exactly how this pattern will develop is uncertain. Thus we plan for a storm at least one category higher than the forecast.

Another factor: the Gulf waters are unusually warm, so Michael will have plenty of fuel. Do not rely on current intensity forecasts as being the final word.

Michael will have no direct effect on South Florida. The storm will be close enough, however, to increase the wind beginning Monday. It will be quite windy in the lower Keys. In addition, tropical moisture circulating into the storm will stream over the entire peninsula. This will likely be with us all week with periods of very heavy rain with gusty winds likely. Local flooding is possible. It looks like a rainy week with off and on bands of heavy rain, even as Michael moves inland across the Southeast at the end of the week.

A pattern change after Michael exits may push the first cold front of the season through South Florida next week.

Neither Tropical Storm Leslie or an area to watch near Africa appear to be a threat at this time.

