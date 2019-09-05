US Coast Guard transports hurricane survivors to Nassau to get medical attention

NASSAU, Bahamas - Local 10 News cameras were rolling overnight in Nassau as a U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue chopper arrived from Abaco.

One by one, survivors entered the airport, getting urgent medical care and being rushed to area hospitals.

The situation in the Bahamas is a humanitarian crisis.

While survivors in desperate need of medical attention are being rushed to get the help they need, many are still desperate to be reunited with loved ones and went to the search and rescue crew staging area at the Nassau airport.

"My dad is there and I have not heard anything," Celestine Bootle said. "My fear is what we're all fearing the worst, but you're praying for the best."

One father went to the airport hoping to see if his three children and parents arrived on a relief flight.

"Right now I'm just trying to hope that they're safe," Oraysha Rolle said.

The U.S. Coast Guard got at least 114 people to safety overnight as the death toll rose to at least 20.

Meanwhile, new drone video captured a closer view of the Abaco Islands, which showed homes shredded, some areas still underwater, and communities leveled and left in ruins.

