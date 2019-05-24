U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson releases emergency preparedness guide ahead of hurricane season

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - In light of the multiple deaths that occurred after the power went out during Hurricane Irma at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Florida, decided to develop a committee to help South Floridians get prepared ahead of hurricane season.

She's released an emergency preparedness guide to help people know how to react in a similar situation.

The congresswoman held a press conference Friday on the grounds of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills where 12 patients died right after Hurricane Irma struck in 2017.

"We are here to say, 'Never, ever again. Not on our watch will this happen,'" Wilson said.

The congresswoman developed a committee with former State Sen. Eleanor Sobel in light of that tragedy to make sure patients and nursing home residents are safe, releasing an emergency preparedness guide complete with tips and preparation plans.

"It's directed to multiple groups in the community, whether it's an individual, an ALF, or nursing home -- anyone that needs numbers that they can get their hands on," Sobel said.

What about those facilities that still aren't up to par and don't have back-up generators in case the power goes out? Wilson said there is no excuse because the funding is there from the state.

"They're complaining about access to capital, but the county is working with them," Wilson said. "We are monitoring them, putting pressure on them, because we can't even imagine a nursing home going through the same kind of traumatic events."

What's unique about the guide is that it offers the phone numbers of every gas station from Palm Beach County all the way down to Miami-Dade County.

Click here to find a copy of the guide on the congresswoman's website.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.