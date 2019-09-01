VIDEO: Dorian leaves behind devastation in Bahamas

BAHAMAS - Hurricane Dorian's almost 185-mph sustained winds brought "catastrophic conditions" to the Abaco Islands, the National Hurricane Center said, and forecasters predict the Category 5 storm will remain over the northern Bahamas into Monday.

The storm made landfall on the southern end of Elbow Cay, which runs along the east coast of Great Abaco, early Sunday afternoon. It was the first time a Category 5 storm has hit the island chain since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

With gusts over 220 mph, Dorian has become "the strongest hurricane in modern records for the northwestern Bahamas," the center said.

The Abaco Islands have already suffered major damage, according to the Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, with multiple reports of destroyed houses and roofs blown off.

"This is a life-threatening situation," the National Hurricane Center said Sunday, urging Abacos residents to stay sheltered and warning them, "Do not venture out into the eye if it passes over your location."

The storm is growing, meteorologists said, with hurricane-force winds now extending 45 miles from its eye. Videos from residents on Great Abaco showed wind bending trees and heavy rain washing out the horizon as thigh-high water flooded an apartment complex.

Once the storm finishes deluging the Bahamas it is expected to head toward Florida, where mandatory evacuations have already begun. But exactly where (or if) it will hit the US East Coast remains unclear.

As of 2 p.m. ET, the storm was about 185 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

Dorian is moving to the west at 7 mph and is expected to strike Grand Bahama, the northernmost island in the archipelago, late Sunday or early Monday, forecasters said. By Sunday evening, it's expected to slow down to 3 or 4 mph, a walking pace, forecasters say.

The northwestern Bahamas are under a hurricane warning, which means "preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," the hurricane center said. Conditions are expected to grow only worse as Dorian stalls over the Bahamas, forecasters say. Some models forecast that it could stay for 24 hours or longer.

