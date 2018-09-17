While Florence still posing problems, rest of the tropics relatively quiet

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Tropical Depression Florence continues to be a menace in the eastern United States, while the remnants of Tropical Storm Isaac continue to spin in the Caribbean.

Heavy rain from Florence will finally move out of North Carolina later Monday, although flooding from overflowing rivers will remain for some time. Now the flood threat moves north, although not at the level we have seen in the Carolinas.

Flash-flood warnings are still in effect across a large portion of southern and western North Carolina, portions of far northeast South Carolina and southwest Virginia as more rain falls, but the biggest threat continues to be the previous rain slowly flowing from the higher elevations down to the ocean.

Flash-flood watches are in effect -- meaning there is a threat of more flooding rain to come -- across much of North Carolina, northern South Carolina -- adding insult to injury there -- but also portions of western Virginia, southern and eastern West Virginia, central and western Maryland, central and western Pennsylvania, southern New York and southern New England.

For parts of the Mid-Atlantic states west of Interstate 95 into southern New York and southern New England, an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated amounts of 6 inches, are possible.

The remnants of Isaac are a loose swirl in the central Caribbean. It is unlikely, but not impossible, that it will reorganize as it moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico. At this point, it is simply moisture surge moving across Cuba and the surrounding islands. Most of that surge should stay south of South Florida, although we could see a small effect late in the week.

Elsewhere, the tropics are quiet, and are expected to remain quiet for the next several days. A potential disturbance related to a combination of the remnants of Florence and the cold front that will sweep it out to sea will have to be watched for possible development off the Southeast coast next weekend.

