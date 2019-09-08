Yacht with medical team, supplies heads to Bahamas

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - The list of needed supplies in the Bahamas features more than just the basics.

Medical equipment and personnel are badly required, especially in the hardest-hit areas of Grand Bahama and Abaco.

A South Florida organization is answering that call by sending a yacht full of medical supplies and volunteers to the island chain.

The effort is being led by Hope 4 Hope Town, a group made up of several businesses based in Fort Lauderdale.

The yacht will have more than 40 volunteers on board, all medical personnel. They will live on board the ship during their time in the Bahamas.

Important supplies on board include tents, cots, tarps and various medical supplies.

The yacht is scheduled to return to South Florida twice a week to stock up on specifically requested supplies before heading back.

