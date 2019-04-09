Marginal risk for severe thunderstorms possible later in day

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Consider this the calm before the storm.

Although Tuesday was off to a calm start, scattered thunderstorms are expected later in the day.

"Storms are on the way for us today, and even the risk for severe weather," Local 10 News meteorologist Luke Dorris said.

Dorris said a few isolated showers are possible in the morning and could increase in the early afternoon, but widespread rain and even a "marginal risk" for severe weather is expected late in the afternoon and into the evening.

"So it's on the lower end of the tier, but nonetheless, we could see some storms pack some hail, some damaging winds, even a few brief tornadoes (are) not out of the question," Dorris said.

Otherwise, it's another warm day with high temperatures in the mid-80s and a heat index in the low-90s.

