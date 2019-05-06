More afternoon thunderstorms on the way

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Here we go again.

Round two of strong storms is possible Monday afternoon and evening.

Much like Sunday, storms are expected to fire up any time after 2 p.m. and drift their way over the East Coast metro.

While it is difficult to pin down exactly where the worst weather will set up, it is likely that the strongest storms could pack up to dime-sized hail, 60 mph wind gusts and even a brief tornado or waterspout.

Torrential rainfall is again a concern, and localized flooding could make for a slow evening commute.

The worst of the storms will likely wrap up by 10 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.