National Hurricane Center gives system near Gulf 40 percent chance of development

MIAMI - The National Hurricane Center gave a low pressure system near Belize a 40 percent chance of development as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico and near Florida over the weekend.

A consensus is developing in the computer models that the system will develop in the Gulf late in the week and head toward the northern Gulf coast. Heavy downpours in South Florida are expected over the Memorial Day weekend.

Whatever form the system eventually assumes - tropical, subtropical, or neither - the important question will be where the moisture feed on the east side of the system - the Florida side - sets up. The general pattern will be similar to the one that caused the extended period of rain over South Florida last week, though this one will include a stronger area of low pressure.

The flow from south to north on the east side of the system will pull tropical moisture up from the Caribbean over or near Florida. It is likely that the core of that moisture will be over South Florida during some part of the time between Friday and early next week, but a slightly different strength, orientation, or position of the low pressure system could move the main moisture feed to the east over the Bahamas or farther to the west.

As of now we expect periods of heavy rain from late this week through the Memorial Day weekend with the possibility that some days are drier that others. But there is also the possibility that the moisture corridor simply sets up over us and any breaks are limited. It is too early to know.

Until this pattern develops late week, high pressure will push in from the east lowering the chance of rain on the southeast coast.

