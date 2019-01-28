Weather

National Weather Service confirms Hialeah storm damage caused by tornado

Trees toppled, vehicles damaged by EF0 or EF1 tornado

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

HIALEAH, Fla. - The National Weather Service in Miami has confirmed that Sunday night's storm damage in Hialeah was caused by a tornado.

A meteorologist for the National Weather Service said Monday that a small tornado, between an EF0 and EF1, touched down in Hialeah.

Shortly after a tornado warning was issued for the area Sunday night, residents started reporting severe damage.

The Hialeah Fire Department later said a tornado touched down near the area of 1800 West 76th Street. 

Meteorologist with the National Weather Service inspected the damage Monday.

Aerial view of tornado damage in Hialeah

Trucks were toppled and trees were downed after the fast-moving storm swept through the area.

Natalie Valle told Local 10 News it passed in about five minutes, and when she looked outside, she saw a tree on top of her car.

A tree fell on top of Natalie Valle's car after a tornado warning was issued in Hialeah.

