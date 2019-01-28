National Weather Service confirms Hialeah storm damage caused by tornado

HIALEAH, Fla. - The National Weather Service in Miami has confirmed that Sunday night's storm damage in Hialeah was caused by a tornado.

A meteorologist for the National Weather Service said Monday that a small tornado, between an EF0 and EF1, touched down in Hialeah.

Shortly after a tornado warning was issued for the area Sunday night, residents started reporting severe damage.

The Hialeah Fire Department later said a tornado touched down near the area of 1800 West 76th Street.

A tornado touched down in west Hialeah in the area of 1800 West 76th st.

Meteorologist with the National Weather Service inspected the damage Monday.

Trucks were toppled and trees were downed after the fast-moving storm swept through the area.

Natalie Valle told Local 10 News it passed in about five minutes, and when she looked outside, she saw a tree on top of her car.

A tree fell on top of Natalie Valle's car after a tornado warning was issued in Hialeah.

