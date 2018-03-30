Network of volunteers is searching for aspiring meteorologists of all ages

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Are you an aspiring meteorologist? The Colorado Climate Center at Colorado State University wants you to join their competitive network of volunteers to measure rain and submit the data.

The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow, or CoCoRaHS, needs people with "enthusiasm for watching and reporting weather conditions and a desire to learn more about how weather can affect and impact our lives."

The observers need to fill out an application form online and get a four-inch rain gauge. The network of volunteers from Florida will be competing with groups from other states for the highest number of observations recorded.

