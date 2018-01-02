PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A new year brings cooler temperatures to South Florida.

Temperatures dipped into the 50s overnight, and the cool trend is expected to continue in the days ahead.

South Florida residents woke up to scattered showers, but Local 10 News meteorologist Luke Dorris said the rain won't fall all day.

"You will have some dry time," Dorris said.

Dorris said the sporadic showers will stick around into Wednesday before a northwest wind begins to dry out South Florida.

A cool front will follow, with temperatures plummeting into the 40s by Thursday morning.

Tuesday's high temperatures will reach the low 70s.

