All's quiet as the 2019 Hurricane Season begins

Hurricane season 2019 is upon us. Nothing is imminent in the tropics, but we’ll keep half an eye on the extreme western Caribbean Sea and southern Gulf of Mexico.

A broad area of low pressure is once again over Central America – called the Central American Gyre. This was a persistent feature last hurricane season. Subtropical Storm Alberto came out of there last May, and of course, Hurricane Michael formed in the same area in October.

In order for a tropical system to develop, it normally needs help in the form of a dip in the jet stream that extends far enough south to interact with the broad Central American low. This year, a super-strong high-pressure area is keeping that from happening, however.

It’s the same high that has kept South Florida dry and been giving us a nice breeze off the ocean, while at the same time bringing blazing heat across the southern U.S. These jet-stream dips are most to likely reach that far south very early in the season and then again late. But this year, the blocking high has forestalled that possibility – at least for now.

