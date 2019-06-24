Atlantic, Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico expected to remain quiet this week

Dust from the Saharan desert has spread across the Atlantic, which has dried out the atmosphere. The milky skies over South Florida are partly because of that dust.

In addition, high pressure is dominating the tropics at the current time. The pattern will have to change before anything is likely to develop in the typical development areas.

There is nothing unusual about this year’s timing. The average date for the first tropical storm to be named is July 1. And remember, Andrea formed back in May. So the next named storm would be the second, which on average would come along on August 1st. But that’s just the average. There is no way to predict that far ahead.

The Eastern Pacific is finally showing signs of life. It’s been unusually quiet, but a system is expected to develop this week off Mexico and move out into the open ocean. Only two years – 2016 and 1969 – since we’ve had satellites monitoring the oceans have been named-storm free in the Eastern Pacific up to this point. Those naming dates were July 2nd and July 3rd, respectively.

Persistent high pressure over South Florida has been squelching typical June thunderstorms, which has allowed for more sunshine. With the sun at its highest point in the sky, we receive more of the sun’s energy than at any point in the year. If the sky is clear, temperatures soar… which, of course, they have.

With a slight change in the pattern, rain chances will increase slightly this week and temperatures will be closer to normal.

