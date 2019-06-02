Disturbance in Gulf expected to bring heavy rain to Mexico

The tropical disturbance in the extreme southern Gulf of Mexico has some rotation, but it is so close to land, it’s going to have a hard time getting very organized. Still it’s going to bring a lot of rain to the Mexican Gulf coast.

In the next few days, another in the parade of northern-type storm systems is going to move across the Southern Plains of the U.S., which will pull the disturbance, or at least the moisture from the disturbance, north into Texas and across the South. This will bring more rain to already saturated areas there.

The disturbance will not affect Florida. High pressure continues in control over the state, which should block any tropical systems at least through this week.

