Tropical disturbance in Gulf is unlikely to organize due to an upper-level pressure area, while Tropical Storm Pablo is expected to be gone by tomorrow.

The TROPICAL DISTURBANCE has moved west into the Gulf, allowing the blocking high pressure system to move back over Florida with some somewhat drier air. So, hot, sunny, unusual late-October weather continues in South Florida.

The TROPICAL DISTURBANCE in the Gulf is mixed up with an upper-level pressure area. It's unlikely that any organized system will develop out of that combo before the disturbance gets to the northwestern Gulf coast in a day or two as just a moisture surge.

As the disturbance has moved west, the persistent front-blocking high-pressure system has moved back over Florida. It will pull in a pocket of drier air — relatively speaking — off the Atlantic on a nice breeze. That will clear the skies meaning sunny and moderately humid weather for South Florida.

The computer forecast models show a strong front pushing into Florida next week, but the consensus at this point is that it will stall before it gets to Lake Okeechobee. So, fall continues in abeyance in South Florida.

TROPICAL STORM PABLO is on its last legs in the North Atlantic. It should be gone by tomorrow.

A giant NON-TROPICAL DISTURBANCE with hurricane-force winds in the middle of the Atlantic may sit over warmish waters long enough to become at least a hybrid "subtropical" system. If it does, it will be named Rebekah. It will stay on the other side of the ocean.

