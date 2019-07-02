Hurricane Barbara rapidly strengthening, Atlantic stays calm through weekend

Hurricane Barbara has put on a burst of intensity in the open Pacific Ocean, far offshore of Mexico. It is up to Category 4 strength now, and still strengthening. The storm is heading in the general direction of Hawaii.

The computer models forecast the system to be in the vicinity of the eastern Hawaiian Islands early in the week, but as a much weaker version of itself. Barbara will have to move over much cooler ocean water between now and then. The intensity will depend on how far south the storm tracks. It could be simply a moisture surge when it reaches the islands, or some models indicate that Barbara will still be an organized storm. It is too early to know.

Nothing is brewing in the Atlantic. Enjoy your 4th of July holiday weekend.

