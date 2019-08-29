All of Florida should prepare for threat of Hurricane Dorian

The threat of a strong Hurricane Dorian making landfall in Florida is increasing. It is impossible at this time to know what part of the state will get the worst of the storm.

Hurricane Dorian is strengthening in the Atlantic Ocean and moving in the direction of Florida. The forecast is fairly straightforward for the next couple of days. It is very likely to move northwest until it bumps into a strong, blocking high-pressure area. That high will deflect it to the west in the direction of Florida. In addition, Dorian will grow in size as it moves toward the Southeast.

The only significant change since Wednesday is that the latest computer forecast models show Dorian arriving at the Florida coast a bit later than previously forecast. The "time to be ready" is now set for late Saturday, so on the current schedule, daytime Saturday would be available for preparing.

There are no obvious large-scale impediments in Dorian's path. Upper-level winds are generally favorable for strengthening and the ocean water is very warm, especially when it gets near Florida.

People in the northwestern Bahamas -- especially on Grand Bahama and Abaco -- should stay in close touch with local instructions and forecasts.

As Dorian approaches Florida, the influence of the blocking high, which is driving it west, will begin to diminish. This is expected to slow the forward progress of the storm, meaning a strong, slow-moving hurricane is expected to impact Florida late in the holiday weekend. The exact shape and strength of west end of the high-pressure system accounts for the variety of forecasts in the computer forecast models.

Think of the high pressure system as a bubble of air. Different forecast models predict a slightly different extent and shape of that bubble over the weekend.

Dorian is expected to turn north around the west end of that bubble -- the high-pressure system. Whether that turn is over the Atlantic, over Florida or over the Gulf of Mexico is unknown. Unfortunately, this means that many areas, including areas out of the cone to the north, may feel significant effects.

Multiple bad things happen with slow-moving storms. Storm surge at the coast and in bays and rivers is higher because the storm has more time to pile up water. This on top of the King Tides, which already are a foot-or-more higher than water levels in the winter. In addition, the flooding threat from heavy rain is drastically enhanced, as with Hurricane Florence last year.

The bottom line is that everybody in Florida needs a plan now. Quick action will be required Friday or over the weekend on the current schedule. Here are a few immediate things you can do, while you get ready to execute your hurricane plan.

Fill Ziploc-type plastic bags ¾ full of water and stuff them in every corner of your freezer. You want them to freeze while you have electricity. It might take a couple of days for them to freeze. Nothing is lost if you don't get the storm.

Fill up with gas.

Get cash.

Fill your prescriptions.

Wash your clothes and dishes.

Take photos of every room and the outside of your house. Upload them to the cloud or email them to yourself in Gmail, Hotmail, etc.

Also take photographs of important papers and contact information. Upload or email those photos as well.

None of those actions cost anything, so there is no reason not to get them out of the way. Obviously, the sooner you buy hurricane supplies, clean up your yard and get your important papers organized, the better, as well.

The key messages from the National Hurricane Center are:

The risk of dangerous storm surge and hurricane-force winds later this week and this weekend continues to increase in the central and northwestern Bahamas and along the Florida east coast, although it is too soon to determine where these hazards will occur. Residents in these areas should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place and not focus on the exact forecast track of Dorian's center. Heavy rains are expected to occur over portions of the Bahamas, Florida and elsewhere in the southeastern United States later this week and into early next week.

Off the East Coast, Erin has turned into northern-type low pressure system. It will speed north toward Atlantic Canada. Elsewhere, no tropical systems are expected to develop through the Labor Day weekend.

