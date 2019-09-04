Hurricane Dorian pounds Florida coast; Carolinas at higher risk of direct hit

Hurricane Dorian is pounding the Central and North Florida coasts with winds near-hurricane force. Water along the entire Florida and southeast coast is elevated, especially in the areas closest to Dorian and farther north. Some heavy thunderstorms enhanced by Dorian will likely develop in the heating of the day in South Florida.

Dorian has finally let up on the northern Bahamas so aid can flow in earnest. It's a desperate situation.

There are many ways to help the people in the Bahamas. One of them is to plan a vacation there. Only Grand Bahama Island and the Abaco Islands in the north have been severely affected by the hurricane. Nassau, Paradise Island, Exuma and all of the central and southern Bahamas are unaffected or will be back in good order soon.

The Bahamians want everybody to know -- especially the media -- that the Bahamas is a big country. In Florida, we wouldn't avoid Miami because a hurricane hit the Panhandle. And the Bahamas is bigger than Florida. They are a warm and generous people and could really use our support.

If Hurricane Dorian behaves and stays offshore of Florida and Georgia, there will be storm-surge flooding -- ocean water pushed over the land -- of vulnerable areas along the coast and up rivers and inlets, but wind damage will not be excessive in Florida. There is the risk, of course, that the storm could drift enough to the left to bring much stronger wind over the coast. So we have to be ready for that.

Farther north, the Carolinas appear to be at a higher risk of a direct hit. Hurricane warnings are flying along the South and North Carolina coasts in the same areas that were so dramatically affected by Hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Florence last year. Storm surge, high winds and flooding rains are all threats. Dorian is forecast to impact the Carolinas Thursday and Friday.

Virginia, the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast will also have to watch the track of Dorian. Significant coastal effects are possible.

The key messages from the National Hurricane Center on Dorian are:

Life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds are expected along portions of the Florida east coast and the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, regardless of the exact track of Dorian's center. Water levels could rise well in advance of the arrival of strong winds. Residents in these areas should follow advice given by local emergency officials. The risk of wind and rain impacts along portions of the Virginia coast and the southern Chesapeake Bay are increasing. Residents in these areas should continue to monitor the progress of Dorian. The flash flood threat will spread up the southeast U.S. coast Wednesday and Thursday, then across the coastal Mid-Atlantic region on Friday. There is a high risk of flash flooding on Thursday across coastal sections from northeast South Carolina into southern

North Carolina.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Fernand in the western Gulf of Mexico is fairly weak but will produce dangerous rainfall and will move into northern Mexico Wednesday.

On the other side of the Atlantic, new Tropical Storm Gabrielle will track out to sea. There is another system in the middle of the Atlantic that has a good chance of developing north of Bermuda. It won't threaten land. And a strong tropical disturbance has moved off of Africa. We will watch for its development and the development of the one behind it next week.

