Remnants of Barry cause flooding from Gulf Coast to Midwest

Heavy rain from the remnants of Barry is causing local flash flooding in areas from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest. Elsewhere in the tropics, no development is expected this week.

Local flash flood alerts continue from Louisiana to the Midwest as the remnants of Barry pull moisture and embedded corridors of strong thunderstorms north.

Barry's moisture will spread into the Northeast later this week.

In the tropics, healthy tropical waves are coming off of Africa, but the atmosphere over the Atlantic and Caribbean remains unfavorable for development.

