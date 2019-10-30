Slight chance Atlantic disturbance organizes, gets name

Out in the Atlantic, there’s a slight chance the giant non-tropical system will become tropical enough to be called Rebekah.

Unusually warm and humid weather is forecast to continue in South Florida, at least into the middle of next week. Out in the Atlantic, there's a slight chance the giant non-tropical system will become tropical enough to be called Rebekah.

The disturbed weather we have been tracking in the Gulf is moving inland into the South as a moisture surge. Meanwhile, a strong cold front pushing across Texas will bring temperatures in the 40s and 50s to Houston. The front is not forecast to get much past Central Florida over the next several days, however. So, South Florida will likely stay in the warm and humid air.

In about a week, the pattern may begin to shift, but the computer forecast models are not predicting any dramatic change. The blocking high-pressure system that has been controlling South Florida's weather this fall may grudgingly give way toward the end of next week allowing a front to move farther south. Still, a strong, moisture-clearing front is not yet predicted.

In the middle of the Atlantic, a giant non-tropical low-pressure system is drifting south over warmer waters. Thunderstorms are wrapping around its center of circulation, and there appears to be a brief opportunity for a tropical-ish system to form in the center of the massive low. It would not threaten land. If it gets a name, it will be Rebekah.

Otherwise, there are no areas of concern.

