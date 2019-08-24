New Tropical Depression 5 is forecast to strengthen in the Atlantic

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - MIDDAY TROPICAL UPDATE: AUGUST 24, 2019

UPDATE: THE DISTURBANCE WAY OUT IN THE ATLANTIC IS NOW TROPICAL DEPRESSION FIVE. IT IS FORECAST TO SLOWLY STRENGTHEN AS IT MOVES TOWARD THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN ISLANDS… REACHING THERE ABOUT TUESDAY. IT COULD THREATEN PUERTO RICO AND THE SURROUNDING ISLANDS AS A HURRICANE ABOUT THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK.

But first, the tropical disturbance over the southern part of Florida is very disorganized and drifting slowly north. Late tomorrow or on Monday, it is forecast to curve to the right, and move off the East-Central Florida coast. As it crosses the Gulf Stream, the system is expected to organize and strengthen. The computer forecast models show a tropical storm or possibly eventually a hurricane well off the coast of the Carolinas early next week.

As always with disorganized systems, forecasts are iffy. But the only threat to South Florida appears to be from occasional heavy rain. How much and how often is not certain. A lot of dry air has wrapped into the system. People along the Georgia and Carolina coast will have to watch it closely.

New Tropical Depression Five has formed way out in the Atlantic, about 800 miles east of the eastern Caribbean islands. It’s a small system with a lot of dry air near it, which should keep it from developing quickly. Also, small systems are especially vulnerable to unfavorable surrounding conditions. In any case, it is still expected to gradually strengthen and be near or over the islands early in the week. Everybody there should pay attention to the latest forecasts.

In the longer range, the National Hurricane Center is forecasting the system to steadily intensify so that it may be at hurricane strength when it arrives in the vicinity of Puerto Rico or the surrounding islands midweek. It will have to overcome the dry air, and some marginal upper-level winds, but conditions may be adequate for significant strengthening. It’s time to pay close attention to future forecasts.

Another tropical wave has moved off of Africa, but it’s running into the same dry atmosphere. Otherwise, no tropical development is expected.

AUGUST 24, 1992: When the sun rose on that Monday, 27 years ago today, nobody in South Dade could believe what they saw. Everybody knew it had been a ferocious storm. Hundreds of thousands of people had just experienced the scariest 3 ½ hours of their lives. But even with that, nobody was ready for the change that Andrew brought.

People were afraid to wander far from home because everything looked different. Street signs were missing, and in those pre-GPS years, you could get lost, but just be one block away from home.

Flat tires were guaranteed if your car wasn’t destroyed. When the streets were finally passable, South Dade roadways looked like rolling junkyards.

The power was out, so the nights were dark as death. Nothing would fully dry in the tropical humidity, and then the rains came. Drenching, powerful rain poured from the heavens at the end of week. The winds blew tarps off barely livable homes. Mother Nature would not let up on South Dade.

Government ceased to function. Anarchy reigned. Six nights after the storm, the U.S. military restored order, and people could finally sleep.

While neither the Local, County, State, nor Federal Government were ready for a hurricane like Andrew, after the storm, Dade County government stepped up to the challenge. In the face of extreme opposition, they put in place a building code designed to keep people safe in the Hurricane Andrew’s of the future. And Broward has responded as well.

We can be proud of that, while we wonder what governments in the rest of the state are thinking by adopting a weaker code. Why can’t everyone in Florida fully benefit from the lessons of Andrew?

We live with the inescapable fact that living in Florida means living with hurricanes, and there is nothing to do but to be prepared. Building better means living better after a storm. If another great hurricane happens, being prepared will change your life.

