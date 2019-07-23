Tropical depression off Florida coast no threat to land

Tropical Depression No. 3 is tracking north offshore of central Florida. The gusty winds and heavy rain are offshore and are expected to stay there.

The depression briefly found a pocket of favorable upper winds Monday, but the window will close by Wednesday evening. By Thursday, it will merge into a front pushing down from the north and then move out to sea. There is a slight chance it could perk up just enough to be named Tropical Storm Chantal before it is absorbed into the front, but that would not affect the weather over land.

The front will linger across the peninsula into Friday, which will increase the chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms along the east coast.

As that same front hangs over the northern Gulf, there is a chance that it could develop into another tropical depression late in the week. If it organizes, it would likely move across north Florida along the dying front. As with Tropical Depression No. 3, its window of opportunity to develop is short. It's most likely effect would be to bring heavy rain to the northern part of the state.

Elsewhere, tropical development is not expected this week.

