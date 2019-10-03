Tropical disturbance in Caribbean moves toward Gulf

A tropical disturbance in the Caribbean is plowing into unfavorable upper winds as it moves toward the Gulf. Former Hurricane Lorenzo will impact Ireland on Thursday as a winter-type storm.

The TROPICAL DISTURBANCE well south of Florida is slowly moving west into the Gulf of Mexico. On its path, the upper-level winds are generally hostile, so the system is unlikely to organize quickly. Next week, it may find a pocket of conditions a bit more favorable for development in the western Gulf. The process should be slow if it happens at all.

Dangerous-weather alerts have been issued in Ireland for impacts from the North Atlantic storm system containing the remnants of HURRICANE LORENZO. It will move across the country Thursday with winds just under hurricane strength, and then weaken some as it spreads over England. The storm is forecast to die out over northern Europe.

CLICK HERE to have the Bryan Norcross Talks Tropics newsletter delivered to your inbox.

ELSEWHERE, nothing is pending in the Atlantic.

Remember, more than 80% of the October storms that affect South Florida in October come from the south or southwest. They generally form in the Caribbean. Don't let your guard down yet, though nothing is immediately threatening.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.