Tropical disturbance moisture to impact South Florida Friday

A ROBUST TROPICAL DISTURBANCE IN THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN WILL HEAD IN THE GENERAL DIRECTION OF FLORIDA THIS WEEK. THE MOISTURE FROM THE DISTURBANCE WILL REACH SOUTH FLORIDA LATE THURSDAY OR FRIDAY.

The National Hurricane Center gives the tropical disturbance currently in the eastern Caribbean Sea a 20% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression this week. The upper-level winds may briefly become sufficiently favorable for it to develop a circulation by the time it reaches the Bahamas late in the week. In the meantime, it will interact with the tall mountains of the Caribbean islands, which will inhibit development and cause very heavy rain there.

The National Hurricane Center graphic shows the area where there is a slight chance that the system could develop a circulation over the next 5 days.

Elsewhere, there are no areas of immediate interest in the Atlantic. In the Pacific, however, there are two tropical systems heading in the general direction of Hawaii. The first one named Erick will approach the Big Island of Hawaii late Thursday or Friday.



