Tropical Storm Dorian poses threat to Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

Tropical Storm Dorian is slowly intensifying, and will begin to affect the eastern Caribbean islands Monday.

Beyond that, its future is very uncertain, but Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic are in the forecast cone.

In the long term, there is a possibility that Florida will have to watch as well.

Tropical Storm Dorian is a compact storm, which makes forecasting its future more difficult. It has dry air surrounding it, and some of that air has made it into the circulation. That apparently has caused the intensifying process to be slow because other factors look favorable for strengthening.

After Dorian passes through the islands early Tuesday, the picture gets fuzzy, and the computer forecast models don't help much.

The entire eastern Caribbean is covered in dry air.

In addition, an upper-level low is expected to generate upper-winds that would inhibit intensification, or perhaps significantly weaken the storm as it gets nearer Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Very often, the combination of dry air and upper winds to inject it into the circulation wounds or kills small-size tropical systems.

But sometimes, if the system can find a pocket of favorable conditions long enough to seriously strengthen, it can fend off the outside influences.

There is reasonable confidence that Dorian will be in the vicinity of Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic midweek. There is no confidence on how strong it will be because of the dry air, potentially destructive upper winds and other factors. The computer models that predict the future intensity of the storm are all over the place.

Everybody on both islands has to stay informed about the latest forecast. There may not be a lot of warning if Dorian somehow strengthens significantly in the eastern Caribbean like some of the models say.

Looking in the long range at whether Dorian could be a threat to Florida, the question is how much is left of the circulation after it passes the D.R. and/or Puerto Rico. The high mountains on those islands are likely to be extremely disruptive to a small storm and might dissipate it. On the other hand, if Dorian were to somehow become a hurricane and sneak between those islands, or get past them with an established circulation, it might become a threat.

The main computer forecast models are now showing a weaker version of the system approaching Florida over the weekend. But if the forecasts in the Caribbean are uncertain, these are certainly subject to wild changes every day.

First, we have to see what happens the next couple of days. Any discussion of the long-term might end up being moot.

Here are the key messages concerning Dorian from the National Hurricane Center:

Dorian is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to portions of the Lesser Antilles, where tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect. Residents in these areas should refer to advice from local government officials and products from their local meteorological service for additional information. Dorian is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain in Barbados, the Windward Islands and Dominica, with isolated amounts as high as 6 inches. While it is too soon to determine the specific time or magnitude of possible direct impacts in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, or Hispaniola, interests in those areas should monitor the progress of Dorian and watches could be required later Monday.

The tropical disturbance off the southeast coast is slowly developing a circulation well offshore of North Carolina. It is forecast to move north over the Gulf Stream and may be a threat to Atlantic Canada late in the week.

That system has a tail that is remaining over Florida, which will enhance heavy tropical downpours in the heating of the day. Interestingly, some of the computer forecast models show that tail, which is an elongated area of low pressure, moving west into the Gulf later in the week. That disturbance may have to be watched.

Otherwise, no tropical development is expected this week.

