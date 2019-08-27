Tropical Storm Dorian moving into Caribbean, still poses threat to Florida

Tropical Storm Dorian is moving into the eastern Caribbean Sea heading toward Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The cone still shows a threat to Florida over the weekend, but the forecast details are unusually uncertain.

Dorian is ingesting dry air from the atmosphere around it, which is limiting its intensity. As it turns toward Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic moving through the eastern Caribbean, it will be plowing through more dry air, so intensification should be slow.

PUERTO RICO AND THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: Dorian's winds are expected to reach Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic by Wednesday, with the worst of the weather arriving late in the day.

Dorian is a small storm, so it's impossible to know which part of those islands will get the strongest winds. The effects will be quite different over a fairly short distance.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Dorian to be at or near hurricane strength when it reaches the islands. It appears unlikely that Dorian could dramatically strengthen in the very dry atmospheric environment that it will traverse, though small storms are notorious for surprising us.

The center of Dorian should pass the islands Wednesday night.

THE BAHAMAS AND FLORIDA: The exact track that Dorian takes will make a tremendous difference in the condition of the storm on Thursday when it reaches the southern Bahamas. If the center runs into the 10,000-foot mountains in the Dominican Republic, there is not likely to be much left of the circulation. If, however, the center passes between the islands, an organized circulation is likely to still exist. If it goes over the less tall Puerto Rican mountains, there would be some disruption.

Because slight, unforecastable differences in the angle of the track will dramatically affect Dorian's strength, it's impossible to know what the condition of the storm will be as it begins its trek through the Bahamas and likely toward Florida or the Southeast.

The current consensus of the computer forecast models and the National Hurricane Center is that Dorian's small center will pass over or near the Mona Passage, the gap between the islands and a viable circulation will emerge on the other side.

As long as there it still has an organized circulation, Dorian would have time to strengthen.

Preliminarily, the atmospheric pattern looks somewhat favorable to moderately favorable for strengthening, but it can only do that if the system has sufficient organization to spin up.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a strong tropical storm near the Florida coast over the weekend, but realistically, it could be a hurricane or it could be a weak system. There is no way to know until we see the exact track and the condition of the storm Wednesday night or Thursday.

Also, do not concentrate on the areas the cone seems to point to. Recall that 2/3 of the time, the center should stay within the cone around the five-day forecast point. That means 1/3 of time, statistically speaking, it would be outside.

The bottom line is, it's time to prepare and be aware. This is an unusually uncertain situation.

The key messages from the National Hurricane Center are:

Dorian is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next several hours, where tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect. Rainfall of 3 to 6 inches is expected from Martinique to St. Vincent with isolated totals as high as 10 inches possible. Tropical storm conditions are expected and hurricane conditions are possible in Puerto Rico on Wednesday, where a tropical storm warning and hurricane watch have been issued. Rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with maximum totals of 6 inches are possible across Puerto Rico and St. Croix. Hurricane and tropical storm watches have been issued for portions of the Dominican Republic. While uncertainty remains high, wind and rain impacts are possible in the Bahamas and Florida later this week and this weekend. Residents in these areas should monitor the progress of Dorian and ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place.



Elsewhere, Tropical Depression No. 6 is moving north offshore of the East Coast. It is forecast to intensify into Tropical Storm Erin and affect Atlantic Canada late in the week.

Otherwise, a weak area of low pressure might develop in the western Gulf, and some new tropical waves are moving off of Africa, but nothing threatening is expected to develop this week.

