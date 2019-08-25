Tropical Storm Dorian to impact Caribbean islands

TROPICAL UPDATE: SUNDAY, AUGUST 25, 2019

TROPICAL STORM DORIAN IS FORECAST TO IMPACT THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN ISLANDS MONDAY NIGHT OR TUESDAY AND THEN MOVE INTO THE CARIBBEAN. IT MAY APPROACH PUERTO RICO OR THE SURROUNDING ISLANDS MIDWEEK AT OR NEAR HURRICANE STRENGTH.

Tropical Storm Dorian is small in diameter, but has a healthy circulation. It’s surrounded by a lot of dry air, which will be the main factor inhibiting its intensification as it approaches the eastern Caribbean islands as soon as tomorrow night.

The storm’s smallness complicates the forecasting. Because it’s small, it doesn’t need a big chunk of moist atmosphere to strengthen, maybe rapidly. On the other hand, if dry air can find a channel into the circulation, it doesn’t take a lot to throttle the thunderstorms and weaken the overall system. Also, it’s impossible to know which islands are likely to be most affected because a small storm can easily miss or thread the needle between the islands.

After Dorian passes the islands and gets into the Caribbean, its track will be significantly dependent on its strength. The stronger it is, the farther north it will likely track. Across the Caribbean, the upper-level winds are forecast to be unfavorable for any strengthening, in fact they could tear the small storm apart. If it tracks far enough north, however, it has a chance to miss the strongest of those upper winds.

The bottom line is, if Dorian is quite strong – at or near hurricane strength – as it enters the Caribbean, it may become a threat to the northern Caribbean islands including Puerto Rico midweek. If however, the dry air keeps it weaker or it tracks farther south, the upper winds should weaken it further as it tracks through the Caribbean.

In the long range, it’s not impossible that it could become a threat to Florida. For it to do that, the most likely scenario would be that it becomes strong enough that it can track north of the mountainous islands of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic/Haiti intact. Though that does not appear to be a likely outcome at this time, it can’t be ruled out. The timing would be around the weekend.

The tropical disturbance that has been over Florida is stretched out east of the state as it tries to form a circulation over the ocean south of the Carolinas. It has left an extremely humid airmass over South Florida, and the tail of the disturbance may help kick off some extra heavy tropical downpours, especially in the afternoon.

Elsewhere, no tropical development is expected this week. Though, as we’ve seen, systems can spin up fast this time of year.

