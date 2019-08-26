Tropical Storm Dorian's potential effects on South Florida remain uncertain

Tropical Storm Dorian is moving through the eastern Caribbean islands, will threaten Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic midweek and will possibly affect Florida over the weekend.

Confidence is high that Dorian will track into the eastern Caribbean Sea. Once it gets near Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, things get complicated. The future intensity of the storm is very dependent on its exact track.

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ISLANDS: Tropical Storm Dorian will move through the eastern Caribbean islands Monday night -- the northern Windward Islands are in its path -- at or approaching hurricane strength.

Dorian is a compact storm, which makes forecasting its future more difficult. It has dry air surrounding it, and some of that air has made it into the circulation. That apparently has caused the intensifying process to be slow because other factors look favorable for strengthening.

PUERTO RICO & DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: The computer forecast models agree that Dorian will move in the general direction of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, but the details are important.

If it tracks right down the middle of the forecast cone, the small storm could squeak between the two mountainous islands more or less intact. If it veers a little to left, however, the upper-level winds are much less favorable, and it would run into the giant mountains in the Dominican Republic. The circulation would be seriously disrupted, and it would be much weaker when it got to the Bahamas.

Because some reliable computer models show Dorian as a hurricane as it approaches Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, it is essential that everybody on both islands stay informed about the latest forecast. The National Hurricane Center is basing their forecast on the possibility that Dorian will not be seriously affected by the somewhat unfavorable atmospheric factors in the vicinity of the storm.

FLORIDA: Looking in the long range at the potential threat to Florida, the question is how much is left of the circulation after it passes Puerto Rico and/or the Dominican Republic. If Dorian were to become a strong enough hurricane and sneak between those islands, or get past them with an established circulation, the computer forecast models show favorable conditions for the system to reintensify over the Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Dorian to strengthen over the Bahamas on Saturday, nominally to a strong tropical storm. Bear in mind that the intrinsic uncertainties in a 5-day forecast mean that it could be at hurricane strength or much weaker. And the uncertainties are greater than normal in this situation due the mountains and other factors in Dorian's path.

Here are the key messages concerning Dorian from the National Hurricane Center:

1. Dorian is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to portions of the Lesser Antilles Monday night and Tuesday, where tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect. Hurricane conditions are possible in St. Lucia, where a Hurricane Watch is in effect. Rainfall of 3 to 8 inches is expected from Martinique to St. Vincent, including Barbados, with isolated totals as high as 10 inches possible.

2. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Puerto Rico on Wednesday, where a tropical storm watch has been issued. Rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with maximum totals of 6 inches are possible across Puerto Rico and St. Croix.

3. Watches will likely be issued for portions of Hispaniola Monday night or Tuesday, as the threat of wind and rain impacts continues to increase.

4. While uncertainty is high, wind and rain impacts are possible in the Bahamas and Florida later this week and this weekend. Residents in these areas should monitor the progress of Dorian and ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the tropical disturbance off the Southeast coast has developed into a tropical depression well offshore of North Carolina. It is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Erin as it moves north over the Gulf Stream well away of the U.S. East Coast. It may be a threat to Atlantic Canada late in the week.

That system has a tail that is remaining over Florida, which will enhance heavy tropical downpours in the heating of the day. Interestingly, some of the computer forecast models show that tail, which is an elongated area of low pressure, moving west into the Gulf later in the week. That disturbance may have to be watched.

Otherwise, no tropical development is expected this week.

