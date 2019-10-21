Tropics quiet as warm, humid weather continues

Ex-Tropical Storm Nestor has moved into the Atlantic, but the extremely warm and humid tropical air that it pulled over South Florida remains in place.

Ex-Tropical Storm Nestor has moved into the Atlantic, but the extremely warm and humid tropical air that it pulled over South Florida remains in place. Some changes are forecast this week, but no typical fall cold fronts are in sight.

The tropical air mass pulled over South Florida by Tropical Storm Nestor remains in place. The boundary between the drier air and the ultra-hot and humid air — Nestor’s tail — will move north through Central Florida today. So once again, the southern part of the peninsula will be extra warm and humid for late October.

A wind shift midweek should lower the temperatures a bit, but the computer forecast models indicated it will continue to be fairly warm and humid in South Florida for the foreseeable future.

In the tropics, a moisture surge, like the one that preceded the development of Nestor, is forecast to move from the southwestern Caribbean into the extreme southern Gulf of Mexico this week, but the computer forecast models are not forecasting any development this time.

Otherwise, the tropics are quiet.

