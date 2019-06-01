Weak disturbance in Gulf welcomes opening of 2019 hurricane season

A weak tropical disturbance is moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico. It will turn north near the Mexican and Texas coasts next week. There is some chance that the circulation will become organized enough for the system to be designated a Tropical Depression by the National Hurricane Center.

The biggest immediate threat appears to be the possibility of heavy rain spreading from Mexico, up the Texas coast, and into the water-logged South and Midwest over the next week.

If this system were to develop into a tropical depression, it would be on an unusual track for early June. Most systems that develop this time of year form to the south and track toward or over Florida.

High pressure will control the atmosphere over Florida for the foreseeable future keeping the tropical disturbance away, and bringing summertime weather – in terms of heat and humidity – to the peninsula. The unusually dry weather we had at the end of May is over.

Make sure to CLICK HERE to subscribe to the Bryan Norcross 'Talking Tropics' newsletter and have it delivered directly into your inbox.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.