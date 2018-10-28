Oscar strengthens into hurricane but won't impact South Florida

MIAMI - Swirling in the Atlantic Ocean, Oscar has strengthened into a hurricane, but the storm will not impact South Florida.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sunday afternoon that Oscar was centered about 1535 miles (2470 kilometers) east of Miami, and it was moving southwest at 16 mph (26 kph).

The storm had top sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).

It is this hurricane season’s 15th named storm and the eighth Atlantic hurricane.

