People in South Florida brave the cold weather

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - People across South Florida were braving the cold weather Wednesday as a massive front is bringing some of the coldest temperatures in years to parts of Florida.

Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol was on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach Wednesday afternoon as a few brave souls were still wearing shorts and T-shirts, although there were plenty of people in pants and jackets.

As the sun goes down, many of the restaurants in the area will break out the space heaters.

Otherwise, it was business as usual on Lincoln Road as plenty of people were out and about, enjoying the day. For many visiting the area, the chilly weather is actually a big break compared to what they may be dealing with at home.

Some restaurant employees said the weather is actually good for business.

"In Florida, actually, when it gets cold, it actually helps the restaurant business because, you know, the beach is kind of out of the question, so people want to be inside and they definitely want to do something," chef Steve Zobel, of Big City Tavern, in Las Olas, said.

Zobel said customers' meal of choice during chilly weather tends to be pasta.

"I feel really bad for the pasta cook," he joked.

But the cold weather is also posing a serious safety concern for those who are less fortunate, especially the homeless community.

The Homeless Trust is asking the homeless community to seek shelter and remain in shelter throughout the weekend.

Homeless Trust Executive Director Victoria Mallette has requested that the homeless be given the opportunity to continue receiving housing and services beyond the last day of the cold weather as space permits.

The following shelters are receiving homeless from the Homeless Trust outreach teams:

• Chapman Partnership

• Salvation Army

• Miami Rescue Mission

• Camillus House

The temperature is expected to continue to drop Wednesday night, but South Florida is still catching a break compared to northern Florida, where some school districts closed because of the weather.

It snowed briefly in Tallahassee for the first time in 28 years and the National Weather Service said the snowfall headed east across Interstate 10 and toward Jacksonville on Florida's Atlantic coast.

In central Florida, the state's largest theme parks announced that water attractions such as Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay and SeaWorld's Aquatica were closed Wednesday because of the cold snap.

