Potential tropical cyclone to bring heavy rain to South Florida

MIAMI - The disturbance we have been tracking is trying to form into a tropical depression over the Bahamas, but the circulation we see on the satellite is not at the surface of the ocean. It is aloft. The National Hurricane Center has designated the disturbance Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven.

This confusing name does not mean that significantly worse weather is expected in South Florida than was previously discussed. It does allow the NHC, however, to issue a tropical storm watch for the northern Gulf Coast. The watch is now in effect for the Alabama and Mississippi coasts, plus southeast Louisiana west to Morgan City. This includes the New Orleans area.

A tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form after the disturbance moves across South Florida into the Gulf on Monday, Labor Day. There is a slight chance the depression could form before the system reaches the southeast coast, but it wouldn't change the type of weather we receive.

If the system reaches tropical storm status, the name will be Gordon. Everybody on the northern Gulf Coast, from Pensacola west to the Louisiana coast, should stay aware of the latest information. The storm may develop quickly.

For South Florida and the Keys, the gusty winds and periods of rain will increase late tonight and continue into tomorrow afternoon. Expect winds gusting to about 40 mph right at the coast and tropical downpours capable of producing 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated areas receiving 8 inches. This will cause local flooding.

Don’t be misled by the cone graphic. The weather effects from the system across South Florida will extend well outside the cone, and will not necessarily be worst inside the cone. The cone is just indicating the direction the system will move.

Once the disturbance passes by Monday late afternoon or evening, the weather should dramatically improve.

Far out in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Florence is not expected to be a threat to land this workweek. If it should threaten the U.S. coast after that time frame, South Florida is not expected to be involved.

