Powerful storm brings bitter Frosty Friday to South Florida

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - While a winter storm dumped as much as 17 inches of snow and broke records in some areas of the East Coast, forecasters expect frost to affect areas of South Florida Friday.

A blast of cold will make temperatures feel as low as 30 degrees with a frost advisory in effect in some areas of Broward and Miami-Dade counties. High temperatures will reach the low 60s.

There is a wind chill advisory in effect from 3 to 9 a.m. for eastern Broward and Palm Beach counties. After a chilly afternoon, there will be a gradual warm up in South Florida this weekend.

The massive storm, known as the "bomb cyclone," began two days ago in the Gulf of Mexico and first struck the Florida Panhandle.

The National Weather Service said record low temperatures were predicted for 28 major cities across the northeast by dawn Sunday.

Four people were killed in North and South Carolina after their vehicles ran off snow-covered roads, authorities said. Another fatality was reported near Philadelphia when a car could not stop at the bottom of a steep, snow-covered hill and slammed into a commuter train. A passenger in the vehicle was killed. No one on the train was hurt.

More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power at some point Thursday, and officials from the mid-Atlantic to New England warned that those numbers might climb again as strong wind gusts and frigid temperatures continue through Saturday.

Portland, Maine, and Burlington, Vermont, could see minus 16 and 19, respectively, according to The National Weather Service.

In New England, the powerful winds brought coastal flooding that reached historic levels in areas. The frigid waters overwhelmed fishing piers, streets and restaurants, and stranded people in homes and cars, prompting dozens of evacuations and rescues.

In Portland, Maine, the high tide nearly matched the 14.17-feet reported during the infamous Blizzard of 1978 that walloped the Northeast.

In Boston, icy harbor waters poured into downtown streets near popular tourist and business areas. The weather service said the waters reached "within a few tenths of an inch" of record levels and local officials across coastal Massachusetts braced for further tidal surges. Boston expects a low around minus 11 overnight Saturday into Sunday.

