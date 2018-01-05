Rescuers help 200 sea turtles to stay warm amid freeze in Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Some 200 cold and stunned sea turtles were at the Gulf World Marine Institute in Panama City Beach Thursday night.

Teams from The Florida Fish and Wildlife, the U.S. Geological Survey were helping them to search, rescue and transport the sea turtles.

Secret Homes-Douglas, the director of the institute, said the veterinary staff placed them in warm water after examining them. They plan to release them to the Gulf of Mexico next week.

Homes-Douglas said she expects additional turtles to need rehab this weekend. They need kiddie pools, towels and blankets at 15412 Front Beach Road, in Panama City Beach.

For more information or to contribute to their effort, call 1-888-404-3922 or visit their site.

