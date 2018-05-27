Sea portion of Miami Beach Air & Sea Show canceled amid Alberto

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Organizers called off the sea portion of the Miami Beach Air & Sea Show Sunday amid heavy rain and rough waters caused by Subtropical Storm Alberto.

The event is one of a number of Memorial Day weekend festivities in South Florida affected by the storm.

Air & Sea Show organizers said the water is too rough for any power boating and jet skiing.

The air portion of the show is still set for noon as long as the pilots are willing to fly, organizers said.

Local 10 News Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross is forecasting that heavy rains -- up 6 inches in some areas -- from Alberto should continue in South Florida until Monday afternoon. The storm briefly triggered a tornado warning early Sunday for southwest Miami-Dade County.

The National Weather Service in Miami issued a severe thunderstorm waring for Southern Miami-Dade County until 10:15 a.m. NWS also warned of gusts of up to 30 mph and possible waterspouts for the Miami area.

Subtropical Storm Alberto already washed away Fort Lauderdale's signature Memorial Day weekend event -- the Great American Beach Party.

On Saturday, tourist mostly stayed indoors as heavy rain drenched Fort Lauderdale's beachfront.

Despite the conditions, some residents weren't letting the rain keep them indoors.

“Honestly I already knew the weather was going to be horrible, but that can't stop us from going out,” resident Jesse Ramos said.

