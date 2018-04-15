Severe storms expected to hit South Florida Sunday night

MIAMI - Strong to severe storms are expected to sweep through South Florida Sunday evening, bringing heavy rains, winds of up to 60 mph, frequent lighting and possibly tornadoes.

A cold front moving into the South Florida is expected to cause the storms. Ahead of the severe weather, the region also can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms late Sunday morning and early afternoon.

Local 10 Meteorologist Julie Durda expects the brunt of the storm to hit northern and western Palm Beach County from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., while the storm could affect Broward and Miami-Dade counties from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service also said hail the size of nickles and isolated waterspouts are also possible for most of South Florida.

NWS said waves will build to as high as eight feet Sunday afternoon throughout most of South Florida's Atlantic Coast. The gusty winds will create a high risk of rip currents.

This is developing story. It will be updated.

