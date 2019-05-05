Severe storms, possible hail expected in South Florida Sunday night

MIAMI - On Sunday evening, plans outside will be threatened as strong storms move in from the interior.

The most powerful storm cells could produce small hail, wind gusts up to 45 mph and intense and frequent lightning.

Very heavy rain will be a factor, as well, with minor street flooding possible. It won’t rain all night, however. Much of the thunderstorm activity is likely to die down around or shortly after sunset.

The National Weather Service in Miami issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Palm Beach County on Sunday afternoon.

