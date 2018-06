A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for northern Broward County until 5:30 p.m.

The thunderstorm warning is also in effect for southeastern Palm Beach County.

A severe thunderstorm was located over Deerfield Beach at 5:06 p.m., moving east at 15 mph.

Impacted areas include Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach and Margate.

